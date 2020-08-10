Technology firm wants to expand

A SUSTAINABLE technologies company has applied for planning permission to develop its site in Sonning Common.

Johnson Matthey wants to build a customer innovation centre on 3.6 hectares of land off Blounts Court Road, which it owns.

The two-storey building would house a reception area, waiting area, meeting rooms and a design studio.

There would also be toilet and shower facilities, staff accommodation and a restaurant.

The new centre would replace the existing restaurant and would be the access for all visitors.

The company says it needs to expand and the development would “cement” its commitment to the site, which it has occupied since 1975.

It also wants to relocate its car park on the other side of Blounts Court Road so staff do not have to cross the road.

A total of 230 spaces would be located adjacent to the new building, including eight electric charging bays, of which four would be accessible to the public. There would also be 60 bicycle stands.

Planting would be carried out across the site in keeping with its setting in the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

In a design and access statement, the company’s architect Hawkins\Brown says the project would benefit staff, visitors and the wider community.

It says: “The customer innovation centre will facilitate a collaborative approach to developing new products and partnerships.

“It is the only site globally that covers all of Johnson Matthey’s capabilities across its business sectors, which is why this location is so important strategically.”

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, is due to make a decision by October 12.