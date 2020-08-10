LET us hope that the landlord of the Bird in Hand ... [more]
Monday, 10 August 2020
LET us hope that the landlord of the Bird in Hand in Sonning Common is better at serving beer than spelling.
When the Peppard Road pub re-opened to customers it posted a message online, saying: “Things might seem about weird at the moment with everything what’s going on but please bare with us.”
I wonder if any regulars stood at the bar in the nude...
10 August 2020
