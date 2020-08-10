Monday, 10 August 2020

Bare beer

LET us hope that the landlord of the Bird in Hand in Sonning Common is better at serving beer than spelling.

When the Peppard Road pub re-opened to customers it posted a message online, saying: “Things might seem about weird at the moment with everything what’s going on but please bare with us.”

I wonder if any regulars stood at the bar in the nude...

