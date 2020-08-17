Monday, 17 August 2020

Halls re-open

SONNING Common village hall and Kidmore End war memorial hall in the village are taking bookings again.

Both buildings have been closed for the duration of the coronavirus lockdown but are now re-opening.

Hirers are required to complete a covid-19 risk assessment and follow Sonning Common Parish Council’s hire instructions.

For more information, visit sonningcommonvillage
halls.co.uk

