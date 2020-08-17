Halls re-open

Developer plans 51 homes in field at edge of village
FIFTY-ONE new houses could be built on a farmer’s ... [more]
Monday, 17 August 2020
SONNING Common village hall and Kidmore End war memorial hall in the village are taking bookings again.
Both buildings have been closed for the duration of the coronavirus lockdown but are now re-opening.
Hirers are required to complete a covid-19 risk assessment and follow Sonning Common Parish Council’s hire instructions.
For more information, visit sonningcommonvillage
halls.co.uk
17 August 2020
More News:
Developer plans 51 homes in field at edge of village
FIFTY-ONE new houses could be built on a farmer’s ... [more]
Couple to leave pub after seven years for ‘normal’ life
A COUPLE who have run a Goring pub for more than ... [more]
POLL: Have your say