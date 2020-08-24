£800 for youngsters’ body confidence-building sessions

THE youth club in Sonning Common has received an £800 grant towards body confidence-building sessions.

The money, which came from the One Stop in Wood Lane, will be spent on equipment such as iPads, projectors and speakers.

The sessions will range from watching educational films to the children drawing cartoons that reflect themselves. Youth leader Sunny Smithers said she became more aware of the issue when listening to the youngsters at the club.

She said: “Body confidence is worsened in an age of social media and you can see how much that affects them in their day-to-day life, especially with the covid-19 pandemic when children have been spending so much more time online.

“Now we can spend some time together talking about body confidence and improving it. We are very lucky to get this grant and I am so appreciative.”

The club, which meets at the Kidmore End Memorial Hall on Reades Lane, has also received a £200 donation from Sonning Common Parish Council and the Chiltern Edge Community Association.

This will be put towards an allotment in Kidmore End for the youngsters to grow plants and produce. Residents have donated gardening tools.

Ms Smithers said: “It is a way to cheer them up. It will have a good impact on their mental health to be outside and will keep them busy.”

The club, which meets on Tuesdays from 7pm to 9pm and Wednesdays from 6.30pm to 8.30pm, plans to re-open in the second week of next month.