Singers silenced

New £35,000 vehicle for emergency responders
RESIDENTS and businesses in Goring helped to ... [more]
Monday, 31 August 2020
SONNING Common singing group Nottakwire, which meets at the village hall, has cancelled all its rehearsals and performances until next year.
Co-founder Margaret Moola said: “Our members are predominantly over the age of 60 so their safety must dominate any decision taken on their behalf.
“It would not be possible to have such a large group socially distanced in any case. It remains to be seen what may happen when 2021 arrives.”
31 August 2020
More News:
Art exhibition raises £400 for village hall and school
AN art exhibition raised £405 for good causes. ... [more]
POLL: Have your say