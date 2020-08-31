Monday, 31 August 2020

Singers silenced

SONNING Common singing group Nottakwire, which meets at the village hall, has cancelled all its rehearsals and performances until next year.

Co-founder Margaret Moola said: “Our members are predominantly over the age of 60 so their safety must dominate any decision taken on their behalf.

“It would not be possible to have such a large group socially distanced in any case. It remains to be seen what may happen when 2021 arrives.”

