Uniform sale funds dining set

PARENTS raised £140 for a new outdoor dining set at Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School in Sonning Common raised by selling second-hand uniforms.

The tables and chairs will be used by pupils to have their lunch when they return to school next month.

The sale, which took place in the car park of the Reades Lane school on two days earlier this month, was organised by Suzanne Lovegrove and Debbie Venables.

Mrs Lovegrove, who chairs the school’s parents’ association, said: “I’ve been talking about having pre-loved uniforms sales for years, so I just decided to do one.

“I asked online for everyone to donate items if they had anything. It was never about raising money, it was just to help parents out.”

Mrs Lovegrove, 50, of Osterley Drive, Caversham, said she would make the sale a quarterly event.

“We are going to take donations throughout the year,” she said. “We also accept messages from people requesting certain items and we will ask around if anyone has them.

“Parents are so grateful that they don’t need to spend so much money, especially after the lockdown.

“People haven’t been able to work because of the pandemic. We just wanted to help people that need it.”

Mrs Lovegrove has two children and her 12-year old son is about to go into year 8 at the school.

She said: “They have been amazing during lockdown and they are keen to go back — well, maybe not the eldest as it means less time on his Xbox.”

