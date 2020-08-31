Monday, 31 August 2020

Extension objection

PLANS to extend a house in Sonning Common have been opposed by the parish council.

The owner of the three- bedroom, semi-detached property in Rowan Close wants to create a fourth bedroom by building a two-storey side extension in place of the garage.

They also want to extend the lounge at the front and the dining room at the back.

Councillors were concerned that without a garage the house would have only two parking spaces which they felt was not enough for a four-bedroom house. 

They were also concerned that the side extension would be too close to the neighbouring property.

Leigh Rawlins, who chairs the council’s planning committee, also raised concerns about where the bins would be placed once the front extension was built.

