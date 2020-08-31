Back in water

New £35,000 vehicle for emergency responders
RESIDENTS and businesses in Goring helped to ... [more]
SWIMMING lessons will resume at Sonning Common Primary School next month with covid-19 safety measures in place.
The school ran children’s swimming lessons for two weeks at the start of the summer holidays.
Headteacher Chris Hirst said: “We will be opening our pool from September for lessons using covid-19 safe risk assessments as it is the right thing to do.
“We are trying to get back to normality where it is possible to do so.”
Art exhibition raises £400 for village hall and school
AN art exhibition raised £405 for good causes. ... [more]
