Back in water

SWIMMING lessons will resume at Sonning Common Primary School next month with covid-19 safety measures in place.

The school ran children’s swimming lessons for two weeks at the start of the summer holidays.

Headteacher Chris Hirst said: “We will be opening our pool from September for lessons using covid-19 safe risk assessments as it is the right thing to do.

“We are trying to get back to normality where it is possible to do so.”