Charity in flats plea

A CHARITY is looking for accommodation in Henley to support six young people who came from foster or residential care as children.

Connection Support, which supports vulnerable people from all backgrounds, won a tender from South Oxfordshire District Council to start a new project to help rehome the youngsters.

The 18- to 24-year-olds have come from “hostile” living situations and the charity aims to help them become independent.

Fiona O’Driscoll, the charity’s consultant development manager, said: “We are looking for six one-bedroom flats to rent in Henley.

“We don’t require a discount and we are open to discuss paying more because of the urgency of the situation.

“It’s a great opportunity for landlords commericially and would be a great help towards a charity.”

Connection Support, which is based in Cowley, Oxford, need to find the accommodation by the end of next month.

If you can help, email Connection Support at ypsa

@connectionsupport.org.uk