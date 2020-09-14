Monday, 14 September 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Wildcats back

THE Wildcats, the girls’ football team in Sonning Common, have returned to training.

The team is open to five- to 11-year-olds and practice takes place at Bishopswood School in Grove Road in Saturdays from 10.30am to 11.30am. 

For more information, call 0118 972 1315.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33