Wildcats back

Fashion designer couple launch menswear shop
A CLOTHES designer who helped create the costumes ... [more]
Monday, 14 September 2020
THE Wildcats, the girls’ football team in Sonning Common, have returned to training.
The team is open to five- to 11-year-olds and practice takes place at Bishopswood School in Grove Road in Saturdays from 10.30am to 11.30am.
For more information, call 0118 972 1315.
14 September 2020
More News:
Fashion designer couple launch menswear shop
A CLOTHES designer who helped create the costumes ... [more]
Women save nursery cafe from closure in lockdown
TWO friends have saved the café at the Herb Farm ... [more]
Brazilian pub chef serves up tasty meals from home
A PUB in Sonning Common has a new pop-up ... [more]
POLL: Have your say