Return of Green Gym

VOLUNTEERS helped to clear Kingwood Common of overgrown vegetation.

The work was carried out by 12 volunteers from the Sonning Common Green Gym in groups of two.

No work of this type had been done since the coronavirus lockdown began in March.

Robin Howles, of Green Gym, said: “It was a good feeling to be back.

“We’re giving a lot of thought as to how we can operate safely as usually it’s more of a free-for-all but now we need people to call up and ask if they can take part.

“There’s still a lot of experimenting but we are currently working in groups of two with separate leaders. It will work like this for the rest of September and most likely October too.”

Green Gym is a group of volunteers who like to stay active by undertaking various projects in the area.

Previous projects include felling trees on Kingwood Common, re-hanging a kissing gate at Bishopswood Field and installing a fence at Aston Rowant nature reserve.

The volunteers have also done hedge laying, fence installations and created nature areas.

Anyone is free to join every Saturday from 9.30am to 12.30am. For more information, call 0118 972 3528.