Clean club

Monday, 14 September 2020
SONNING Common Youth Club was given covid-19 training before it opened this week.
Health and safety consultants Elite Force Safety provided the training on how to follow government guidance.
The club meets at Kidmore End Memorial Hall in Reades Lane on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings.
14 September 2020
