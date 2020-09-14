Trust meeting

Fashion designer couple launch menswear shop
THE annual meeting of the Sonning Common Millennium Green Trust will be held at the village hall on Thusday, September 24 at 7.30pm.
Social distancing measures will be in place and all attendees must wear masks.
If you would like to attend the meeting, email scomit1@outlook.com
