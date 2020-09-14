Hall repainted

Fashion designer couple launch menswear shop
A CLOTHES designer who helped create the costumes ... [more]
Monday, 14 September 2020
SONNING Common village hall was repainted ready for its reopening after the coronavirus lockdown.
The hall, kitchen space and office have been painted apple white.
The work was carried out by MF Home Improvements and cost almost £6,000.
14 September 2020
