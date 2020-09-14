Still closed

Fashion designer couple launch menswear shop
A CLOTHES designer who helped create the costumes ... [more]
Monday, 14 September 2020
SONNING Common library remains closed until further notice.
Oxfordshire County Council has re-opened some of its larger libraries in the county but others will have to wait depending on the social distancing rules.
14 September 2020
More News:
Fashion designer couple launch menswear shop
A CLOTHES designer who helped create the costumes ... [more]
Women save nursery cafe from closure in lockdown
TWO friends have saved the café at the Herb Farm ... [more]
Brazilian pub chef serves up tasty meals from home
A PUB in Sonning Common has a new pop-up ... [more]
POLL: Have your say