New house opposed

PLANS for a new three-storey house in the grounds of a property in Sonning Common have been opposed by parish councillors.

Mr and Mrs H Meyer have applied for permission for the three-bedroom house for use by members of their family.

Parish councillors recommended refusal on the grounds the site would be cramped and would not have enough parking space.

They were also concerned about the lack of detail in the application, such as the height of the property compared with neighbouring properties.

The application will be decided by South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority.