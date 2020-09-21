Monday, 21 September 2020

Extension objection

PLANS to extend a house in Orchard Avenue, Sonning Common, have been recommended for refusal by the parish council.

The owners want to build a two-storey side extension and a loft conversion with a rear dormer. 

Councillors said they feared this would intrude on the neighbours behind and were also concerned about whether there was sufficient parking space.

The application will be decided by South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority.

