Flooding issue

Villagers back £60,000 road safety measures
Monday, 21 September 2020
RESIDENTS are frustrated about blocked drains on Kennylands Road, Sonning Common.
They say they have made numerous complaints on the Fix My Street about the road flooding.
The road is said to impassable after heavy rain, with the worst point being on the north side between Alpen Rose and Ford Cottages.
Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, is investigating.
Pub chef cooked for the Queen... sort of
