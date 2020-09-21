Monday, 21 September 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Flooding issue

RESIDENTS are frustrated about blocked drains on Kennylands Road, Sonning Common. 

They say they have made numerous complaints on the Fix My Street about the road flooding.

The road is said to impassable after heavy rain, with the worst point being on the north side between Alpen Rose and Ford Cottages.

Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, is investigating.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33