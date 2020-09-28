Help wanted

Monday, 28 September 2020

THE youth club in Sonning Common is looking for more volunteers after one left to go to university.

The club meets at Kidmore End Hall in Gallowstree Road on Tuesdays from 7pm to 9pm and Wednesdays from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

For more information, email sunny.clubsc@gmail.com 

