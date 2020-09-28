Monday, 28 September 2020

Going bananas

WITH the ever-changing covid-19 regulations, we can only imagine the amount of updates that councils receive to help keep their parishes safe. 

But Philip Collings, clerk of Sonning Common Parish Council, seems confused about where all the updates are coming from.

He told a council meeting this week: “The amount of documentation we get per day on covid-19 guidelines is large.

“I don’t know who produces this stuff but they must have about 700 monkeys producing it daily and it always goes out of date by the next day.”

