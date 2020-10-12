Meeting on the hoof

TWO parish councillors have combined to celebrate their love of the countryside.

Nick Shanagher, from Sonning Common council, and David Woodward, who chairs Eye & Dunsden council, have joined Natural Netwalking to offer a new walk for business people.

The walk wll be held on the third Friday of the month from 8am, with the next one next Friday, starting at the Butcher’s Arms pub in Sonning Common.

Mr Shanagher said the coronavirus crisis had forced business groups to move networking events online.

He said: “In the circumstances, they have been okay, but people have missed the opportunity to meet face to face.

“We believe that walking is good for the mind and the body and it can be good for business too.

“With Natural Netwalking, social distancing is easily achieved and, as leaders, we can make sure everybody does it.”

The organisers have made sure the walks meet current covid-19 measures and there are several leaders on each one. Each group of walkers will have no more than six people and the walks are along areas with wide paths and plenty of space.

Mr Shanagher added: “From a business point of view, the informality of dressing to walk, rather than to impress, helps to cut through any barriers that might exist. Somehow, it is more authentic.”

For more information, email sonning@naturalnetwalking.co.uk or visit www.naturalnetwalking.co.uk