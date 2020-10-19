Players plea

Woman surprised by singing family on 100th birthday
A WOMAN celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday ... [more]
Monday, 19 October 2020
ROTHERFIELD United Football Club are seeking players for their under-13s squad.
The team are based at Bishopswood Sports Ground in Horsepond Road, Gallowstree Common, and train on Thursday evenings. Matches take place on Saturday mornings.
For more information, email info@rotherfieldfc.com
19 October 2020
More News:
Woman surprised by singing family on 100th birthday
A WOMAN celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday ... [more]
POLL: Have your say