Grants offer

Traders optimistic despite loss of Christmas festival
GORING'S independent traders are still hoping for ...
Monday, 02 November 2020
SMALL grants are available to residents of Sonning Common who are facing hardship.
Applications are considered by the Poor’s Land Charity for residents of the Ancient Liberty of Eye and Dunsden. This includes some areas of Sonning Common and Binfield Heath. The grants are usually up to £70.
Applications need to be submitted by November 7. To apply, call (01491) 412908 or email clerk@eyedunsden.org
