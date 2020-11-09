Fish move hit by poor weather

THE planned move by the Fish volunteer centre in Sonning Common could be delayed due to the recent bad weather.

The charity was hoping to move from Kennylands Road to the old police station in Lea Road by the end of December.

But heavy rain has meant the new roof is unlikely to be finished in time.

The lease at the charity’s current site, which is owned by former village GP Dr Peter Hemphill, expires in January but he has said Fish can remain there for as long as it needs.

The move is costing the charity £150,000, including new equipment for the office.

The money was raised through a “buy a brick” appeal, a donation from the Mulberry Trust, a grant from South Oxfordshire District Council and the charity’s own reserves.

Former Fish chairman Clive Mills, who is leading the project, said: “I’m still hoping we will have the building completed by the back end of this year but if this weather continues it’s going to be difficult.

“We know that we would be welcome to stay where we are so there is no pressure but it would be nice to complete it as planned.”

Mr Mills said the charity hoped to have a small celebration when the move was finally completed.

He said: “Because of covid we will have an unofficial opening and then hopefully, when it’s possible, we’d love to have a proper opening and invite as many volunteers and clients as possible.”

Fish (Friendship In Sickness and Health) has resumed its usual services transporting people to the shops, the doctor and hospital or picking up and delivering prescriptions and shopping for people who are vulnerable or shielding.

For more information, visit www.fishvolunteercentre.org.uk