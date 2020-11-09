Bus cancelled

Football club wins award for work in the community
GORING United Football Club has been honoured for ... [more]
Monday, 09 November 2020
THE bus service run by the Fish volunteer centre in Sonning Common has ceased during the corornavirus lockdown.
The volunteers are happy to help with food shopping, collecting prescriptions or to have a chat over the phone.
They will also donate books and puzzles but would be grateful to receive more donations to help with this initiative.
If you need help, call the centre on 0118 972 3986.
09 November 2020
