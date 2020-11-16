Networkers celebrate

A BUSINESS networking group has celebrated its seventh anniversary.

Sonning Common Business Collaboration was founded by professional photographer Kathryn Fell, who lives in the village.

She thought it would be good for people like her with small businesses to meet regularly.

The group normally meets monthly at the Butcher’s Arms in Blounts Court Road but had to mark its birthday with an online meeting.

Ms Fell said: “I think people missed the pastries, bucks fizz and chocolate but it was still fun.”