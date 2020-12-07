Lockdown picture calendars in aid of good causes

PROCEEDS from two calendars featuring pictures of Sonning Common residents’ lockdown experiences will go to three good causes.

The idea for the calendars came from villager Carol Johnson.

One calendar features photos of the countryside and acts of kindness by groups such as the SoCo Pharmacy Group, volunteers who organised themselves into prescription collectors for those who are shielding or isolating.

The other focuses on and acknowledges the support and sponsorship of businesses and retailers such as local bakers which have been donating cakes for the food boxes.

Villagers sent their photos to Sonning Common magazine and a small team of volunteers helped put the calendars together.

The proceeds from sales of the calendars will go to the Fish volunteer centre, Sonning Common youth club and a leading cancer charity.

Diana Pearman, editor of the magazine, said: “Sonning Common is renowned for its community spirit and this year has seen it much in action.

“During the first lockdown money was raised to support SoCo helpers, the Fish volunteer centre and the local food bank [at Springwater church] to arrange for delivery of both shopping and prescriptions.

“For the children there was an Easter fun activity book produced and an outdoor fun activity session.

“Community groups, businesses and residents came together to provide immense support during this period and are continuing to do so.

“These calendars have been printed as a tribute to their work.”

The calendars, which cost £6 each, are available from Heath & Watkins, the Day Lewis Pharmacy, Wood Lane Dentistry and Davis Tate estate agents, all in Wood Lane, and at Sonning Common Garage in Peppard Road and the library in Grove Road.

To buy the calendars online, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/

sonningcommon-calendarappeal