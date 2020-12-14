Monday, 14 December 2020

DIY Christingle

A CHRISTINGLE event will take place at Christ the King Church in Sonning Common on Christmas Eve.

The church in Sedgewell Road will be open from 3pm to 5pm for people to hear Christmas music and see the nativity scene.

There will be Christingle kits for families to take home and make themselves.

