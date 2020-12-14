Monday, 14 December 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Jumper day

PUPILS at Sonning Common Primary School are celebrating the holidays by wearing Christmas jumpers in class today (Friday).

The winner of the  Christmas hamper raffle will be announced this evening.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33