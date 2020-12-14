Jumper day

Bloom leader honoured for horticultural achievement
THE chairwoman of Goring’s award-winning entry to ... [more]
Monday, 14 December 2020
PUPILS at Sonning Common Primary School are celebrating the holidays by wearing Christmas jumpers in class today (Friday).
The winner of the Christmas hamper raffle will be announced this evening.
14 December 2020
More News:
Bloom leader honoured for horticultural achievement
THE chairwoman of Goring’s award-winning entry to ... [more]
Pizza maker can trial sell outside for three months
A MUSICIAN from Wargrave has been given ... [more]
POLL: Have your say