School hit by covid-19

THREE year groups at Sonning Common Primary School have been sent home to isolate after a number of positive coronavirus tests.

Pupils in years two, three and six were told not to return to the Grove Road school before next year.

Headteacher Chris Hirst, said: “The school has fewer than 10 cases currently and pupils in the year groups affected are engaged in remote learning.”

The school breaks up for the Christmas holidays today (Friday) and the year groups affected will return in January as normal.

