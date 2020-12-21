Son carries on charity lights show

THE son of a Christmas charity fundraiser from Sonning Common is carrying on in his memory.

John Lambourne used to decorate his home in Kennylands Road each year with hundreds of lights and invited people to make donations for Great Ormond Street Hospital in London.

He died in December last year, having raised more than £10,000 in five years.

Now his son Gary, 53, is carrying on the tradition by decorating his home in Rosehill Park, Emmer Green, with the same lights.

He said: “I was reluctant to do it but my mum and kids wanted me to.

“It’s the same display and idea, just moved from Sonning Common to Emmer Green. It’s beautiful and we’ve had lots of comments.”

Mr Lambourne lives with his wife, Nina, 47, and their children, Ben, 19, Zak, 16, Jay, 13 and Jude, 11.

The children helped him put up the decorations.

Mr Lambourne said: “It’s pretty much the same as dad’s with the lights on the guttering, the owl in the garden and the reindeer out front.

“I’ve moved my cars out of the driveway so I could put stuff there.

“The four children all got involved and one absolutely loves it — he loved his granddad’s decorations.

“It’s great for children to be able to come and see the decorations with everything else this year having been cancelled.”

Mr Lambourne, who is an insurance and risk officer at Oxford Brookes University, said he was touched to see that carols would be sung in memory of his father online on Christmas Eve.

He said: “It’s a shame we can’t go out this year but I think it’s wonderful.”

To take part, join the Facebook page “Christmas carollers”, where all the lyrics will be available.

To make a donation, visit https://uk.gofundme.com/f/in

-memory-of-john-lambourne