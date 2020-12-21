Monday, 21 December 2020

Trainee GPs

FOUR new trainee doctors have started at Sonning Common Health Centre.

Dr Lizzie Sherwin, Dr Michael Weeks, Dr Nasrin Elmustafa, and Dr Cranna Pinto will be there for between six and 18 months.

