Staff decorate children’s home for Christmas time

A CHILDREN’S home in Sonning Common was turned into a winter wonderland for the children who are shielding over Christmas.

Florence House in Baskerville Road is a home for children with complex health needs and learning disabilities.

Manager Martin Honour decided to create a light sensory experience in the garden to give the children a smile at Christmas.

It includes lights, sounds and textures, artificial snow and different scents such as cinnamon.

The display took three weeks to put together and the children helped with some of the decorations.

The home currently has six children aged from five to 15.

Rachel Redgwell, managing director of provider Calcot Services for Children, said: “The joy on the children’s faces when they played in the artificial snow and awed at the twinkly lights was heartwarming.

“The creative and inspiring plans of the team to ensure the children’s experience of Christmas was not hindered by covid-19 were remarkable.

“They certainly brought the magic of Christmas to all the children.”

Calcot Services for Children, of Theale, converted the former Orchard Lodge care home in 2016.

The home was rated “good” by Ofsted following an inspection in February.