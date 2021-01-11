Gas-fired power station could be built on disused farmland
A MINIATURE gas-fired power station could be ... [more]
Monday, 11 January 2021
TWENTY-ONE properties in Sonning Common were without power for more than an hour on Saturday.
The outage, which began at 8.54am, was caused by a blown fuse at the substation in Tokers Green Lane, Kidmore End. This was repaired by 10.20am.
Scottish and Southern Electricity said it wanted to apologise to customers.
11 January 2021
