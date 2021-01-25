Tesco helps youth club

THE youth club in Sonning Common has received a £999 grant from Tesco for its allotment project at Kidmore End Memorial Hall.

The club wants to get the young people outside once the coronavirus lockdown has ended learning about how to grow food while also improving their mental health.

Sonning Common Parish Council secured the grant from Tesco’s Bags of Help scheme.

The club normally meets at the hall in Reades Lane on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings.