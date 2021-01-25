Too much exercise

Sisters have their heads shaved for cancer charity
Monday, 25 January 2021
THE lockdown rules allow people to leave home for up to an hour a day for exercise.
However, it seems Sonning Common parish councillors are not so keen.
Diana Pearman, editor of Sonning Common magazine, told a council meeting this week: “Public Health England stated recently that we should be doing 20 minutes of activity per year.”
Councillors laughed at her slip of the tongue and responded: “Yeah, that’s more like it!”
