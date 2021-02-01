Fish move completed

THE relocation of the Fish volunteer centre in Sonning Common was completed this week after almost two years of planning.

The charity has moved from Kennylands Road to the old police station in Lea Road after raising £150,000 to fund it.

It was hoping to have moved by the end of December but this was delayed by bad weather.

The third coronavirus lockdown caused a further delay.

The lease at its old site, which is owned by former village GP Dr Peter Hemphill, has now expired.

Clive Mills, the former Fish chairman, who oversaw the move process, said: “The Fish volunteer centre wishes to announce that it has moved into its new office.

“Once we are able to meet, details will be available for the community to join in an official opening.”