Monday, 08 February 2021

House plan

A PLANNING application has been made for a three-bedroom house in Wood Lane, Sonning Common.  

The property would be built to the side of the existing building and 4m away from the neighbouring house.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, is due to make a decision by March.

