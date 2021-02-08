Monday, 08 February 2021

Man denies phone theft

A MAN from Sonning Common has denied stealing a £700 mobile phone from his employer.

Jamie Nash, 32, of Farm Close, is accused of taking a parcel containing the phone belonging to Brandpath Ltd UK, an E-commerce company, in August 2019

He has been granted unconditional bail until his trial, which is due to take place at Reading Magistrates’ Court on July 2.

