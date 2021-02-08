Man denies phone theft

Power plant not as ‘green’ as claimed, says council
A PROPOSED gas-fired power plant on the outskirts ... [more]
Monday, 08 February 2021
A MAN from Sonning Common has denied stealing a £700 mobile phone from his employer.
Jamie Nash, 32, of Farm Close, is accused of taking a parcel containing the phone belonging to Brandpath Ltd UK, an E-commerce company, in August 2019
He has been granted unconditional bail until his trial, which is due to take place at Reading Magistrates’ Court on July 2.
08 February 2021
Sheila Hayward — February 19, 1932-January 19, 2021
SHEILA SMITH was born in Nettlebed on February 19,... [more]
Parents, pupils and staff get used to lockdown life
STUDENTS at the Piggott School in Wargrave who ... [more]
