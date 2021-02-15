Monday, 15 February 2021

Jumble trail

THE next Sonning Common jumble trail is due to take place on Sunday, April 11.

Residents are asked to donate £5 to take part in the trail, which is organsied by Jules Cook.

A total of £100 was raised at December’s event and the money was donated to the village primary school. 

To take part, join the “Sonning Common Jumble Trail” page on Facebook.

