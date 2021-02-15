Headteacher hoping to run 100km for village school
THE headteacher of Goring primary is hoping to ... [more]
Monday, 15 February 2021
THE next Sonning Common jumble trail is due to take place on Sunday, April 11.
Residents are asked to donate £5 to take part in the trail, which is organsied by Jules Cook.
A total of £100 was raised at December’s event and the money was donated to the village primary school.
To take part, join the “Sonning Common Jumble Trail” page on Facebook.
15 February 2021
More News:
Headteacher hoping to run 100km for village school
THE headteacher of Goring primary is hoping to ... [more]
Campaigning villager celebrates her 112th birthday
THE oldest resident in Peppard celebrated her ... [more]
POLL: Have your say