Monday, 01 March 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Tom of all trades

Tom of all trades

AS a former BBC journalist and author of 11 books, as well as being a member of Sonning Common Parish Council, Tom Fort wears many hats.

But he missed out when he jokingly put himself forward for a lucrative job at a recent council meeting.

Members were deciding whether to spend £30,000 on a barrister and planning consultant to help them argue the case against a contentious planning application for a “retirement village” at an inquiry.

Councillor Leigh Rawlins said Cllr Fort would manage the funds “carefully and properly” to which he responded: “So would it be okay if I hired myself as a highly trained consultant?”

Councillors approved the motion unanimously but noted that Cllr Fort should not be hired. Hats off to him for trying, though.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33