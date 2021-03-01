Tom of all trades

AS a former BBC journalist and author of 11 books, as well as being a member of Sonning Common Parish Council, Tom Fort wears many hats.

But he missed out when he jokingly put himself forward for a lucrative job at a recent council meeting.

Members were deciding whether to spend £30,000 on a barrister and planning consultant to help them argue the case against a contentious planning application for a “retirement village” at an inquiry.

Councillor Leigh Rawlins said Cllr Fort would manage the funds “carefully and properly” to which he responded: “So would it be okay if I hired myself as a highly trained consultant?”

Councillors approved the motion unanimously but noted that Cllr Fort should not be hired. Hats off to him for trying, though.