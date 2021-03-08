Monday, 08 March 2021

Money for new rec

TWO grants worth £5,500 have been given to Sonning Common Parish Council to go towards the village’s planned recreation ground. 

County councillor David Bartholomew and district councillor Leigh Rawlins have given £2,750 each towards the project from their councillor allowances.

The money will go towards new equipment at the facility off Reades Lane, opposite Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School. 

The construction work will cost about £630,000 while the multi-use games area will cost about £50,000.

Additional funding will be needed for play equipment and the planting of trees and bushes. 

