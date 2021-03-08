Monday, 08 March 2021

Hall right

A REPORT in last week’s Henley Standard stated that a new community singing group in Sonning Common will meet in the village hall in Gallowstree Road when in fact the hall is in Wood Lane. We apologise for any confusion.

