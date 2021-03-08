Hall right

Bloom volunteers agree baskets deal with council
FLORAL hanging baskets will go up around Goring ... [more]
Monday, 08 March 2021
A REPORT in last week’s Henley Standard stated that a new community singing group in Sonning Common will meet in the village hall in Gallowstree Road when in fact the hall is in Wood Lane. We apologise for any confusion.
08 March 2021
More News:
Bloom volunteers agree baskets deal with council
FLORAL hanging baskets will go up around Goring ... [more]
Boat trips for disabled preparing to launch
A CHARITY is about to launch cruises and fishing ... [more]
Restaurant to re-open after fire repairs
A RESTAURANT and hotel in Goring is gearing up to ... [more]
POLL: Have your say