Fly-tipper back again

THE “saddo” who has dumped scores of empty beer bottles near a bus stop in Sonning Common has struck again.

The parish council wanted to stop the fly-tipper by exposing their fly-tipping publicly wih pictures of the bottles of Amstel and the packaging left at the bin in Woodlands Road.

Parish clerk Philip Collings warned residents not to fly-tip but to use their own bins and appealed for anyone with information to contact him.

He told the Henley Standard: “We have one saddo who regularly leaves two boxes with 24 empty Amstel bottles and other rubbish by the Brinds Close bus stop.

“I often wonder if they are doing it to conceal a drinking problem from their household. Either way, we would like them to stop it.”

Mr Collings said this week that there had since been another incident.

“We just don’t know why,” he said. “There’s no reason why they can’t put it in their own green bin.”