Monday, 22 March 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Fighting fund hits £11,000

AN appeal to help stop a new “retirement village” in Sonning Common has reached £11,000.

Inspired Villages has appealed after being refused planning permission for 110 flats on a field in Blounts Court Road so an inquiry will be held, beginning on April 27.

Sonning Common Parish Council is raising money towards the cost of a barrister and planning consultant to represent it at the public hearing. They are expected to cost a total of about £30,000 and the councill will make up the difference.

To make a donation, visit www.crowdfunder.co.uk/
save-our-village-from-developer-greed

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33