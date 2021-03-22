Fighting fund hits £11,000

AN appeal to help stop a new “retirement village” in Sonning Common has reached £11,000.

Inspired Villages has appealed after being refused planning permission for 110 flats on a field in Blounts Court Road so an inquiry will be held, beginning on April 27.

Sonning Common Parish Council is raising money towards the cost of a barrister and planning consultant to represent it at the public hearing. They are expected to cost a total of about £30,000 and the councill will make up the difference.

To make a donation, visit www.crowdfunder.co.uk/

save-our-village-from-developer-greed