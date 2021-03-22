Committee may manage new recreation ground

A NEW committee could be formed to oversee Sonning Common’s recreation ground.

The parish council is considering the idea after agreeing a contract with Blakedown Sport & Play, of Banbury, to begin work on the £680,000 amphitheatre-style recreation ground on part of a field off Reades Lane, opposite Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School.

The committee would also be responsible for the parks and recreation facilities in the village.

Councillor Michael Cann, who is on the working group for the recreation ground, suggested the council discussed how best to organise park facilities in the future.

He said: “I think in a couple of meetings there seemed to be some positive mummerings about moving the parks to a designated committee.

“There’s going to be a signficant impact on the parish office going forward.

“My real motive is to alleviate the strain on the parish office and also get governance. We have to adapt as the situation changes and be seen to adapt as it’s a huge sum of money.”

Cllr Cann said that Diana Pearman, who leads the working group, was thinking about handing over the field in the summer.

“So we have time to think about it,” he said. “One thought would be to have a parks facilities and recreation committee after the success of the memorial hall working party.”

Mrs Pearman said she wasn’t sure about the best way forward.

She said: “I think it’s necessary to have a committee but I’m not sure how the working group works alongside that.

“But it’s absolutely right that it sits with the parish council as that’s where the councillors are. It should be council-driven due to the massive financial responsibility of it.”

She was delighted that the council had agreed the contract. She said: “We are truly delighted to see our four years of work come to fruition with the start of the groundworks in this first phase of development.

“Many, many hours have been devoted by dedicated members for us to reach this moment.

“This will become the active hub of our community for people of all ages to enjoy.”

Councillor Leigh Rawlins said it was “completely normal” for a parish council to have such a committee, adding: “It’s unsual for us not to have one but in our case we didn’t have much to manage before but now we have these facilities and more to come.

“We would need to establish whether the committee would cover allotments, skate parks and so on and to figure out what the scope of it is. There’s a lot to think about.

“It used to be just a big project but, guess what, It will soon be normal life.”

Councillor Carole Lewis said: “We can discuss it as we go along. I would like to thank everyone for getting to this point — fantastic work and good luck.”

The recreation ground was given to the council by Linden Homes and the Pelly family. who owned it, for a nominal fee of £1 in return for supporting an application for 50 new homes which have since been built in the adjacent field known as Sonning Grove.

The developer also contributed £250,000 to help pay for levelling, seeding and drainage at the new recreation ground as well as £16,000 towards fencing it.

The facility, which has been planned for four years, could include a running track, an outdoor gym, multi-sport zones, tennis courts, picnic area, rehabilitation areas, coffee shop and hospitality space as well as parking spaces.

The “amphitheatre” would be created by having a raised footpath around the edge of the field.

The council approved the budget , which represents its biggest single expenditure ever.