Monday, 22 March 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Trail delayed

THE next Sonning Common jumble trail has been put back from April 11 to 25.

Organiser Jules Cook was worried about the safety of people taking part.

Residents are asked to donate £5 to take part. A total of £100 was raised at the December trail and this was donated to the village primary school.

To take part, join the “Sonning Common jumble trail” page on Facebook.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33