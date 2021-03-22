Trail delayed

Award-winning club man calls time after 29 years
THE steward of Goring Social Club has stepped ... [more]
Monday, 22 March 2021
THE next Sonning Common jumble trail has been put back from April 11 to 25.
Organiser Jules Cook was worried about the safety of people taking part.
Residents are asked to donate £5 to take part. A total of £100 was raised at the December trail and this was donated to the village primary school.
To take part, join the “Sonning Common jumble trail” page on Facebook.
22 March 2021
