Bus busier in pandemic

PASSENGERS using the Fish Volunteer Centre’s bus have increased due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The charity had 131 bookings in February compared with 90 in the same month last year.

Fish, which recently moved to the old police station in Lea Road, has continued some of its services during the pandemic, such as taking people to the shops, the doctor and hospital or picking up and delivering prescriptions and shopping for people who are vulnerable or shielding.

For more information, call 0118 972 3986 or email office@fishvolunteercentre.

org.uk