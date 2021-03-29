Extension bid

Campaigner wants path on private land re-opened
A CAMPAIGN has been launched for a footpath in ... [more]
Monday, 29 March 2021
A HOUSE in Green Lane, Sonning Common, could be extended.
Fred and Sue Nickson have applied for planning permission for a single- storey front extension to make a bedroom large.
South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, is due to make a decision by April 30.
29 March 2021
More News:
Campaigner wants path on private land re-opened
A CAMPAIGN has been launched for a footpath in ... [more]
POLL: Have your say