Fond memories

Campaigner wants path on private land re-opened
A CAMPAIGN has been launched for a footpath in ... [more]
Monday, 29 March 2021
THERE was a funny moment when Sonning Common parish councillors met to celebrate the start of work on the village’s recreation field. Chairman Carole Lewis said that if it had been normal times, she would have invited everyone to the pub. Alan Gibbon, a trustee of the memorial hall, replied: “Ah, do you remember pubs?”
29 March 2021
